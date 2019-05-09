VITEEE 2019: Counselling process to begin today, how to apply

VITEEE 2019: The admission process to B.Tech courses in Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will begin from Thursday, May 9, 2019. The students who want to take admission in VITs have to attend the counselling process. As per the counselling schedule released on the official website- vit.ac.in, the first round of counselling will be conducted from May 9 to 15, 2019.

Students in the rank between 1 to 10,000 have to attend the counselling on May 9, 10001 to 30000 on May 10, 30001 to 50000 on May 12, 50001 to 70000 on May 13, 70001 to 90000 and the rest on May 14 and 15 respectively.

VITEEE 2019: Complete fee waiver allotted for these students

-VITEEE rank holders of 1 to 50 will have a 75 per cent tuition fee waiver for all the four years

– VITEEE rank holders of 51 to 100 will have a 50 per cent tuition fee waiver for all the four years

– VITEEE rank holders of 101 to 1000 will have a 25 per cent tuition fee waiver for all the four years.

VITEEE entrance exam is held for admission to B.Tech. programs offered at Vellore Institute of Technology. The application process for the exam began in November and the last date for receipt of application forms was March 15, 2018.

Those attempting PCM will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. Those attempting PCB will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes.