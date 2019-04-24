VITEEE 2019 concludes: Know all the available VIT courses and campuses this time

Vellore Institute Of Technology has successfully conducted its entrance exam, VITEEE 2019 in the online mode across 163 centres in India and abroad. Admission based on VITEEE marks will be offered in 7 B.Tech programmes at its Chennai campus, 8 B.Tech programmes at the Amaravati campus, and 9 B.Tech. programmes at the Bhopal campus. Check more details here.

Advertising

Vellore Institute of Technology has conducted the online entrance exam, VITEEE 2019 for admission in UG engineering courses. The exam concluded on April 21, 2019. The result of the exam will be declared online as merit, by the end of April 2019.

The exam started on April 10, 2019, and was held in three sessions each day. The candidates who will qualify the exam and make it to the merit list for admission can select specific campus and course during the counselling process.

VIT University will declare the VITEEE 2019 result at vit.ac.in. The candidates will not be intimated about their marks via any other means. They need to visit the website and check their VITEEE result.

Advertising

The merit list that will be prepared after the result will be based on the VITEEE 2019 scores solely. Common selection and admission procedure will be followed through single window counselling for all the B.Tech programmes offered in all the campuses of VIT University. The candidates have to appear in the counselling rounds in person.

The admission will be depending on the number of seats available in each course in the campuses of VIT. As per the number of qualifying candidates, the number of seats and other factors the opening and closing ranks of the VIT campuses are decided.

The various B.Tech courses that are offered in VIT for the academic session 2019-20 are Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering with spl. in Bioinformatics, Computer Science and Engineering with spl. in Information Security, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering with spl. in Internet of Things and Sensor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Electronics and Communication with spl. in Biomedical Engineering, Electronics and Communication with spl. in Sensors & Wearable Technology, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical with spl. in Automotive Engineering, Mechanical with spl. in Energy Engineering, and Production and Industrial Engineering.

Out of all these courses, the VIT campus at Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) offers 8 courses they are Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering with spl. in Data Analytics, Computer Science and Engineering with spl. in Networking and Security, Computer Science and Engineering with spl. in Artificial Intelligence, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering with spl. in Embedded Systems, Electronics and Communication Engineering with spl. in VLSI and Mechanical Engineering.

In the VIT Vellore Campus, the 25 B.Tech courses offered through VITEEE are Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering with spl. in Bioinformatics, Computer Science and Engineering with spl. in Information Security, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering with spl. in Internet of Things and Sensor, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Electronics and Communication with spl. in Biomedical Engineering, Electronics and Communication with spl. in Sensors & Wearable Technology, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical with spl. in Automotive Engineering, Mechanical with spl. in Energy Engineering, and Production and Industrial Engineering.

In the VIT Bhopal campus, the eligible candidates can opt for any one of the 9 B.Tech courses offered in Aerospace Engineering, Bioengineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering with spl. in Gaming Technology, Computer Science and Engineering with spl. in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, Computer Science and Engineering with spl. in AI and Machine Learning, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.