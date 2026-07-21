VTU and Google enters agreement to provide training for engineering students in Karnataka

In an event held on Tuesday, VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S Vidyashankar and Sanjay Jain, Head of Google for Education India, signed the MoU in Bengaluru. (Image via special arrangement)

By Sara Raghav

Google LLC on Tuesday entered into an academic agreement with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to provide engineering students with skills, placements, and practical education on Tuesday.

In an event held on Tuesday, VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S Vidyashankar and Sanjay Jain, Head of Google for Education India, signed the MoU in Bengaluru.

According to the VTU, the agreement is to provide training in AI skills, faculty skill development, cloud computing, data science, cybersecurity, and to prepare students for industry requirements and employment opportunities.

Speaking after the signing, VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S Vidyashankar said, “VTU has 220 engineering colleges with 3 lakh students. After completing engineering, students must be ready for immediate employment, aligned with industry needs. This requires multiple training programmes. Hence, we have partnered with Google and other companies to emphasize skill education. This will truly benefit engineering students.”