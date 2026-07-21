VTU and Google enters agreement to provide training for engineering students in Karnataka

By Sara Raghav
Google LLC on Tuesday entered into an academic agreement with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to provide engineering students with skills, placements, and practical education on Tuesday.
In an event held on Tuesday, VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S Vidyashankar and Sanjay Jain, Head of Google for Education India, signed the MoU in Bengaluru.
According to the VTU, the agreement is to provide training in AI skills, faculty skill development, cloud computing, data science, cybersecurity, and to prepare students for industry requirements and employment opportunities.
Speaking after the signing, VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S Vidyashankar said, “VTU has 220 engineering colleges with 3 lakh students. After completing engineering, students must be ready for immediate employment, aligned with industry needs. This requires multiple training programmes. Hence, we have partnered with Google and other companies to emphasize skill education. This will truly benefit engineering students.”
Sanjay Jain, Head of Google for Education India, said, “We are delighted to sign this agreement with VTU, Asia’s largest engineering university. Our aim is not only to provide skill education to students but also to train them for employment opportunities. Faculty members will also receive training. Today even small children use AI, but very few use it effectively. Through this program, we will train both students and faculty to prepare them as per industry requirements. Based on NEP and SEP, we have several learning models that will be introduced.”
The VTU also announced that it has signed similar MoUs with Qualcomm, Bharat Skills Institute Foundation, and Simulation Enabled Experiential Learning (SEEL) Company.
According to VTU, Qualcomm, through its subsidiary Stem Lore Innovators LLP, has signed an agreement to provide long-term education in AI, product prototyping, embedded systems, and Internet of Things. A Center of Excellence in Edge AI will be established. Bharat Skills Foundation said that it would set up an excellence centre in phases at the cost of Rs 20 crore for skill based courses.
Through E-learning center SEEL, an advanced digital learning platform is being launched. Students can log in online and perform lab work. All required software for science and technology will be available. Engineering and MBA students can benefit from this. Since it operates on the cloud, students can log in anytime. Materials for GATE exam preparation, past question papers, mock tests, industry-based courses, AI-powered mock interviews, access to over 1,900 industrial projects and internships, technical webinars, workshops, and expert interactions will be provided, the VTU said.
Sara Raghav is an intern with The Indian Express