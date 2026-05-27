VTU sets record, announces results 10 minutes after exams end

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has created history by announcing the final semester engineering exam results just 10 minutes after the exam ended. The results were jointly released by VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof UJ Ujwal.
A total of 56,192 students appeared for the BE and BTech final semester examinations conducted by Visvesvaraya Technological University. The examination concluded at 5:30 pm on Friday, and the results were announced within 10 minutes, at 5:40 pm. The university recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.98 per cent.
According to the university, the entire evaluation process was completed eight days earlier than in previous years, setting a new record. Earlier, VTU had announced results within one hour of the completion of examinations. This year, the results were also sent directly to students through mobile phones.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar said VTU has consistently adopted technology-driven processes and described the quick declaration of results as proof of the university’s student-focused approach. He said announcing results within 10 minutes of the exam’s completion was a major task and credited the administrative staff, examination section, and affiliated colleges for making it possible.
He added that final-year students wait for results for employment opportunities and higher education admissions, and therefore the university ensured that the results were declared quickly.
Result history:
– In May 2025, results for the 2021 batch (50,321 students) were announced within one hour of exam completion.
– In May 2024, results for the 2020 batch (37,011 students) were announced within 3 hours.
– In 2023, results for the 2019 batch (43,662 students) were announced two days after the exam.
Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. U.J. Ujwal added: “We adopted digital evaluation of answer scripts and prepared in advance to announce results quickly. With everyone’s cooperation, this was possible.” Students can see the result in this website results.vtu.ac.in.