VTU sets record, announces results 10 minutes after exams end

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has created history by announcing the final semester engineering exam results just 10 minutes after the exam ended. The results were jointly released by VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof UJ Ujwal.

A total of 56,192 students appeared for the BE and BTech final semester examinations conducted by Visvesvaraya Technological University. The examination concluded at 5:30 pm on Friday, and the results were announced within 10 minutes, at 5:40 pm. The university recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.98 per cent.

According to the university, the entire evaluation process was completed eight days earlier than in previous years, setting a new record. Earlier, VTU had announced results within one hour of the completion of examinations. This year, the results were also sent directly to students through mobile phones.