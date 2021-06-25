Visva-Bharati VC on leave for four days, leaves charge to senior functionary

Visva-Bharati University Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has proceeded on leave for four days handing over the charge to the senior-most principal in the executive council Taraprasad Chattopadhyay, a notice issued by the central varsity said.

University sources said this is for the first time that the VC handed over responsibility to the senior-most principal in the executive council by following the procedure that is required to be observed during a short visit of the VC outside the state.

He had not followed the same procedure when he had left the campus a few months back during the assembly polls, the sources said. The central university said in the notice that Chakraborty will be out of station for four days from June 23 and Chattopadhyay will perform the duties of the VC till June 26 or till he assumes office.

“This is to convey that Prof Bidyut Chakraborty, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor will be out of the station from June 23 to June 26. In terms of the provision of the statute of Visva Bharati, Prof Taraprasad Chattopadhyay, Principal Siksha Bhavan shall perform the duties of Upacharya (Vice-Chancellor) during the period or till the Upacharya assumes office, as the case may be,” acting registrar of the university, Debasis Chakraborty, said in the notice. A university source said the VC has gone to Delhi but there was no official confirmation.