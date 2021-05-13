Lecture on ‘why BJP failed to win Bengal’ cancelled

A notice inviting people to attend the lecture on May 18 was posted on the central university's website earlier in the day.

THE VISVA-BHARATI University (VBU) authorities on Wednesday cancelled a virtual lecture on ‘Why BJP failed to win West Bengal Assembly election’ by Niti Aayog Joint Advisor Sanjay Kumar hours after announcing it.

The lecture, titled ‘Why BJP failed to win West Bengal Assembly Elections’ was scheduled to be addressed by Niti Aayog Joint Advisor Prof Sanjay Kumar virtually on May 18, was part of the Visva-Bharati Lecture Series and vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty was scheduled to preside over the programme.

A notice inviting people to attend the lecture on May 18 was posted on the central university’s website earlier in the day.

However, the authorities withdrew the notice from its website in the afternoon.

“Due to some unavoidable circumstances, this 35th lecture is treated to be as cancelled for the time being” was added to the notice. Authorities of Visva-Bharati University were not available for comment.