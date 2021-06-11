scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 11, 2021
Most read

Visva-Bharati University pre-degree exams from July 5

Not more than 200 students will appear for the online Mdhyamik and Uchchya Madhyamik exams from two schools, Patha Bhavana and Siksha Satra.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
June 11, 2021 12:39:47 pm
Visva-bharati university, West Bengal, pre-degree examinations, college examination, WB school education department, Patha Bhavana, Siksha Satra, Indian ExpressVisva Bharati University decided to conduct online exams from July 5, 2021. Students can check the official website for recent notifications. (Representational image)

Amid the pandemic situation, which is forcing different boards to cancel or postpone class 10 and 12 examinations, Visva-Bharati University on Thursday announced that “the pre-degree exams of its two schools Patha Bhavana and Siksha Satra will be held online from July 5”, a notification said.

The notification was issued at a time when the West Bengal School Education Department is yet to come up with an alternative evaluation method for the candidates as Madhyamik and Uchchya Madhyamik exams have already been cancelled.

In a meeting chaired by the vice-chancellor on June 8, attended by directors, principals, proctors, dean of students’ welfare and other officials connected with the exams or evaluation process, it was decided that the pre-degree examination of Patha Bhavana and Siksha Satra will commence online from July 5, mentioned in the notification. “The viva-voice exams will be held online and will be followed by school certificate examinations”, the notice said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Read | West Bengal HS Uchhmadhyamik, Madhyamik exams cancelled: CM Mamata Banerjee

The central varsity said that the schedule and other modalities of the exams will be notified later. The two exams are equivalent to the final board tests of classes 10 and 12 for the Visva-Bharati students. Visva-Bharati offers pre-degree (10+2) courses in science and humanities through the two schools under the university.

“While external residential students get admission to Patha Bhavana, external day scholars go to Siksha Satra. However, unlike lakhs of candidates appearing for Madhyamik and Uchchya Madhyamik exams, the number of students in the two Visva-Bharati schools will not be more than 200”, a university official said, adding that hence, holding the tests online won’t pose much of a problem.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X