Visakhapatnam emerges as India’s fastest-growing non-metropolitan job market: LinkedIn Cities on the Rise 2026

LinkedIn on Wednesday released the second edition of its Cities on the Rise 2026 list, identifying 10 non-metro Indian cities that are emerging as fast-growing employment hubs. Visakhapatnam topped the rankings, followed by Ludhiana, Surat, Vadodara and Prayagraj, highlighting the growing importance of Tier-2 cities in India’s job market.

According to LinkedIn, nearly 72 per cent of professionals in India are actively looking for new job opportunities this year. The report also found that 76 per cent of professionals believe job hunting has become more challenging due to intensifying competition and widening skills gaps driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Since 2022, the average number of applications submitted for a single job opening has more than doubled.