Visakhapatnam emerges as India’s fastest-growing non-metropolitan job market: LinkedIn Cities on the Rise 2026

LinkedIn on Wednesday released the second edition of its Cities on the Rise 2026 list, identifying 10 non-metro Indian cities that are emerging as fast-growing employment hubs. Visakhapatnam topped the rankings, followed by Ludhiana, Surat, Vadodara and Prayagraj, highlighting the growing importance of Tier-2 cities in India’s job market.
According to LinkedIn, nearly 72 per cent of professionals in India are actively looking for new job opportunities this year. The report also found that 76 per cent of professionals believe job hunting has become more challenging due to intensifying competition and widening skills gaps driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Since 2022, the average number of applications submitted for a single job opening has more than doubled.
Against this backdrop, these emerging cities are offering professionals opportunities across a wider range of industries and employers, allowing many to pursue career growth without relocating to major metropolitan centres.
This is the list:
The report illustrates how these fast-growing job hubs are broadening beyond their traditional industries. Along with its established excellence in port, pharma, and manufacturing economy, Vizag has incorporated major AI, data centre, and technology investments. Ludhiana has widened its job market by adding steel, aviation, and hospitality to its manufacturing turf. While Surat now extends its industries beyond textiles and diamonds to startups, exports, and real estate, Vadodara has engaged tech, engineering, and enterprise investment with its already existing chemicals and machinery. Similarly, Vijayawada has also included IT and e-governance companies in its commercial economy.
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The rise of infrastructural projects in many Tier-2 Indian cities has also become a vital catalyst in job opportunities creation. The recent developments in Prayagraj‘s metro network and Ganga Expressway, Rajkot’s international airport, Jabalpur’s road upgrades, Vijayawada’s improved connectivity to Tier-1 Cities like Hyderabad, and Ranchi’s smart city initiatives are creating new space for applicants who are seeking opportunities across hospitality, IT, manufacturing, and business services.
In addition to the city-wise growth factors, the report demonstrates how IT services and technology consulting is currently ranking among the top three hiring industries in all 10 cities, while banking and financial services cover space in eight cities. The top recruiters in the above domains include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Group companies, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, and Concentrix. The employers also comprise leading educational institutions such as Banaras Hindu University, Lovely Professional University, KL University, and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.