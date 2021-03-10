Virtual interaction, real happiness: ‘Grateful for online education facilities in govt schools’

Balihar Singh, resident of Bahua village, has got his two sons admitted to Government School, Mehli (Nawanshahr). Earlier, they were studying in private schools. Balihar too is happy about the quality of education being provided in government schools (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/Representational)

Amarjit Kaur doesn’t regret her decision to shift her son Pharman Singh from a private school to Government High School, Mahalon (Nawanshahr). He is in ninth class and she is seventh heaven.

“We are really grateful to the education department, especially the school heads and teachers, for the online education facilities via TV / radio, YouTube, Google classrooms and various digital applications during the closure of schools due to pandemic,” said Amarjit while interacting with Punjab Education Secretary Krishan Kumar during online parent-teacher meeting. She appreciated the affectionate care, extra classes and wake-up calls by teachers.

Balihar Singh, resident of Bahua village, has got his two sons admitted to Government School, Mehli (Nawanshahr). Earlier, they were studying in private schools. Balihar too is happy about the quality of education being provided in government schools.



Both the parents said that their children are availing the same benefits, facilities and quality education in government schools which they were getting in private schools where they were spending huge amounts of money.

In order to have first-hand feedback from students, parents and teachers about the preparation for accomplishing “Mission Shat Pratishat”, Education Secretary Krishan Kumar virtually participated in two-day parents teachers meeting which concluded on Tuesday. He participated in the PTMs at different government schools situated at Mahalon, Mehli (Nawanshahr), Malsian (Jalandhar), Talwara (Hoshiarpur), Dudwindi and Chachoki (Kapurthala) in Doaba region.

Earlier, he also participated in the PTM at several other schools.

There were other proud parents Nachhatar Kaur, Sunita and Pritpal Singh Johal, a social worker from Karimpur village (Nawanshahr), who had shifted their children, Ritika, Gagandeep, Gurpreet and Amarpreet Singh Bangar, from private schools to Govt Middle School, Karimpur.

Neelam Rani, headmistress, GHS, Mahalon; Kulwinder Kaur and Monika Kaushal, incharge, Govt High School, Mehli, and Govt Middle School, Karimpur, respectively, interacted with the Education Secretary.

He also interacted with sarpanches, school heads and teachers, and took feedback about the progress of improvement in infrastructural facilities and various activities and projects launched by the Education Department for bringing in qualitative improvement in school education. He asked them to spread word about the changing scenario of government schools so that people can avail the benefits of improved infrastructure, quality education facilities as well as various welfare schemes being provided by the government.



The students — Amanpreet Kaur, Mehakpreet Kaur, Anju Sharma, Gurnur Kaur, Harpal Kaur, Simranjit Kaur, Komalpreet Kaur, Rajvir Kaur, Loveneesh Kaur and Pharman Singh — were visibly elated while interacting with the Education Secretary.