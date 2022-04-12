Violence of any kind on university campuses should be avoided: UGC Chairman on JNU violence

Condemning the recent clashes inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday that “any kind of violence should be avoided”.

“Every university has its own safety and security guidelines. Whenever such incidents happen, the administration looks into the reasons for that. The administration will inquire into all aspects of such incidents and make sure that such incidents do not happen in the future,” said Kumar who was JNU vice chancellor before holding the top post at the UGC the UGC Chairman.

The violence took place at the varsity’s Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in its mess and holding of a ‘havan’ on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The two students groups on Monday lodged police complaints against each other, while JNU authorities claimed the violence occurred after some students objected to a ‘hawan’, an assertion also made by RSS-affiliate ABVP

The varisty’s administration has warned students of disciplinary action if they are found indulging in any kind of violence on campus.