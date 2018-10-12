Vidyasagar University result 2018: Check BA, BSc, B Com Part 2 results at vidyasagar.ac.in

Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Vidyasagar University result 2018: The result is also available at the partner website — exametc.com and indiaresults.com.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 12, 2018 10:02:06 am
Vidyasagar University result 2018: The results of BA, BSc, BCom degree part 2 has been released by the Vidyasagar University, West Bengal on the official website — vidyasagar.ac.in. The result is also available at the partner website — exametc.com and indiaresults.com.

Vidyasagar University result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official Vidyasagar University website or the other two that are mentioned above

Step 2: Visit the result section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the result section displayed on the homepage near to “Results of B.A./B.Sc./B.Com : Honours / General/Major of Part-2 Examination – 2018”

Step 3: Click on any of the third party websites from the next page

Step 4: A new page will open. Click on the results you are searching for

Step 5: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 6: Check your results and if needed, take a print out

Vidyasagar University result 2018: Through SMS

Send SMS as VUUG space roll no to 54242 or VUUG space collcoderollno to 54242 (Example: VUUG 123456 & send it to 54242)
or
Send SMS as VIDU space roll no to 5676750 ( Example: VIDU 00ABC123 & send it to 5676750 )

