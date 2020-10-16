scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 16, 2020
Bihar polls

Video shows how to cheat in online exam, SPPU files complaint

Several varsities and colleges are resorting to online exams due to the coronavirus threat. In the seven-minute-long video, an unidentified person is heard instructing how to hide the webcam and describing other tricks for cheating.

By: PTI | New Delhi | October 16, 2020 4:14:22 pm
sppu, sppu final exams, pune university, college admission, education news, sppu college admissions, online exam cheating video, how to cheat in an online examSPPU like many other higher education institutes is holding exams online due to the pandemic. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

Officials of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have complained to the police over a video on a social media platform which gives tips about how to cheat during online examinations of the varsity.

Several varsities and colleges are resorting to online exams due to the coronavirus threat. In the seven-minute-long video, an unidentified person is heard instructing how to hide the webcam and describing other tricks for cheating.

Read | Colleges to hold AI-powered ‘exams from home’: All you need to know about proctoring

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We reported the video to the police and filed a complaint application seeking action against the unidentified person who uploaded it,” said a senior official from the

Examination Department of SPPU. Anil Shewale, Senior Inspector of Chatushringi police station, said they forwarded the application to the cyber cell of Pune Police.

Read | Why are students across India opposing online exams?

“By following the tips given in the video, it is possible to cheat during online exams. So we have also asked the IT section of the varsity to look into these lacunae in their system,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 16: Latest News

Advertisement