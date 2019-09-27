VHSE Kerala First Year (+1) improvement results declared, how to check via website

VHSE Kerala First Year (+1) improvement results 2019: VHSE Kerala has released the results of Plus one or First Year improvement examination’s revaluation on Friday, September 27, 2019. All the students who had appeared in the improvement or supplementary examinations can check the results through the official websites keralaresults.nic.in.

The examination was conducted in the month of July.

DHSE Kerala Plus One results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Examination’ tab, click on Revaluation, Scrutiny Result – I year Improvement

Step 3: A pdf will open and you can check your exam result

Step 4: Download the pdf and save it for future reference

Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) annual exam result for first year was released in May. The overall pass percentage for HSE exams was 83.75 per cent and a total of 3.09 lakh students passed the exam. A total of 180 students secured 1200 scores out of 1200 in all the subjects and 14,375 students secured A-plus grade in all the subjects.