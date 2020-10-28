VHSE, DHSE Kerala SAY +2 result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

VHSE SAY Kerala +2 result at keralaresults.nic.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representational)

VHSE Kerala SAY +2 result 2020: The results for the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) Save-A-Year (SAY) plus two exams are declared. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. The exams were conducted from September 22 to 26.

The SAY exam is conducted for all those students who could not pass the plus two exams at the first attempt. This year, 85.13 per cent of students who appeared for the Kerala class 12 annual exams passed. In the science stream, the pass percentage was 86.62 per cent, while humanities and the commerce streams recorded 77.76 and 84.52, respectively.

VHSE Kerala SAY +2 result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Login using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Those who pass the exam will get a new mark sheet. Those who clear the SAY exam will be considered as pass and will be eligible to apply for college admissions.

