VHSE, DHSE Kerala SAY +2 result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

VHSE, DHSE Kerala SAY +2 result 2021: The results for the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) and Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala Save-A-Year (SAY) plus two exams are declared. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. The exams were conducted from August 11 to 17.

The SAY exam is conducted for all those students who could not pass the plus two exams at the first attempt. This year, 87.94 per cent of students who appeared for the Kerala class 12 annual exams passed. In the science stream, the pass percentage was 90.52 per cent, while humanities and the commerce streams recorded 89.33 and 89.13, respectively.

VHSE Kerala SAY +2 result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Login using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Those who pass the exam will get a new mark sheet. Those who clear the SAY exam will be considered as pass and will be eligible to apply for college admissions.