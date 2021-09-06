VHSE, DHSE Kerala SAY +2 result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

September 6, 2021 8:07:46 pm
VHSE, DHSE Kerala SAY +2 result 2021: The results for the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) and Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala Save-A-Year (SAY) plus two exams are declared. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. The exams were conducted from August 11 to 17.
The SAY exam is conducted for all those students who could not pass the plus two exams at the first attempt. This year, 87.94 per cent of students who appeared for the Kerala class 12 annual exams passed. In the science stream, the pass percentage was 90.52 per cent, while humanities and the commerce streams recorded 89.33 and 89.13, respectively.
VHSE Kerala SAY +2 result 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Login using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
Those who pass the exam will get a new mark sheet. Those who clear the SAY exam will be considered as pass and will be eligible to apply for college admissions.
A total of 136 schools including 11 government schools record 100 per cent pass percentage this year. Among the districts, Ernakulam outranked others once again with 91.11 pass per cent. The district was at top in the last years’ result as well with a passing per cent of 89.02
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-