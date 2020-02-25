‘Very inspiring’: Melania Trump after visit to ‘Happiness class’ in Delhi

First Lady of America Melania Trump at a school in Delhi today (ANI) First Lady of America Melania Trump at a school in Delhi today (ANI)

First Lady of America, Melania, Trump Tuesday visited a Delhi government school in South Delhi to attend a “happiness class.” She spent over an hour at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura and interacted with the students.

Calling the initiative ‘inspiring,’ Melania Trump said, “Namaste! It’s a beautiful school. Thank you for welcoming me with a traditional dance performance. This is my first visit to India, people here are so welcoming and so kind. In the US, I work with children like you to promote similar ideas of well-being through my ‘BE BEST’ initiative. 3 pillars of ‘BE BEST’ include dangers of drug abuse, the importance of online safety and overall well-being of children. Very inspiring that students begin their day with practising mindfulness and connecting with nature. A healthy, positive example has been set for educators to ensure a promising future.”

The students had staged dance performances for her and also gifted her Madhubani paintings made by them. She also interacted with the teachers at the school.

Ahead of her visit, CM Kejriwal tweeted: “@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students, and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school.”

Since it was started in 2018, the happiness curriculum has become Delhi’s flagship programme and is among those that stands out in a list of achievements that the government claims is the most unusual. Every day, students in classes I to VIII spend 45 minutes in this classroom, where there is no set curriculum. Younger students, in nursery and KG, have the class twice a week. The Delhi government has happiness textbooks with stories and activities. The books, though, are advisory in nature.

US President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and their family landed in Delhi on Monday night after a packed day addressing people in Ahmedabad and seeing the Taj Mahal in Agra. Earlier in the day, the couple visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

