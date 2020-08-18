Atal rankings ARIIA 2020 to release today

Venkaiah Naidu will announce Atal Ranking tomorrow. File Photo

ARIIA 2020: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will announce Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 on August 18. Maintaining the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement ceremony will be virtual, in presence of HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, State Minister Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, and Higher Education secretary Amit Khare.

The ranking includes special category for women. It is being introduced to encourage women and bringing gender parity in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship. The other five categories are — centrally funded institutions, state funded universities, state funded autonomous institutions, private/deemed universities, private institutions.

The major indicators for ARIIA were budget, expenses to support and revenue generated (20 marks), infrastructures and facilities to support innovations and start-ups (10 marks), awareness activities for promoting idea generation and innovation (20 marks), promotion and supporting entrepreneurship development (20 marks), intellectual property (IP) generation, technology transfer and commercialization (14 marks), innovative learning methods and courses (10 marks), and innovations in governance of the institution (6 marks).

Last year, the ranking was announced in top 10 institutes in ‘Public funded’ and 5 institutes in ‘Private and self-finance’ categories.

ARIIA is an initiative of Ministry of HRD, implemented by AICTE and Ministry’s Innovation Cell, Government of India to systematically rank higher education institutions and universities in India on indicators related to Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculty.

