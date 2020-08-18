scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Atal rankings ARIIA 2020 LIVE Updates: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to announce the best Indian institutes

Atal rankings ARIIA 2020: For the first time ARIIA 2020 will have special prize category for women only higher educational institutions.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2020 11:12:59 am
ARIIA 2020 LIVE: Venkaiah Naidu will announce the Atal Rankings today. File Photo

Atal rankings ARIIA 2020: The Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 will be released today. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ranking will be announced virtually by the Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

For the first time, ARIIA 2020 will have a special prize category for women only higher educational institutions, the official notification mentioned. The other five categories are — centrally funded institutions, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, private/deemed universities, private institutions.

The major indicators for ARIIA were budget, expenses to support and revenue generated (20 marks), infrastructures and facilities to support innovations and start-ups (10 marks), awareness activities for promoting idea generation and innovation (20 marks), promotion and supporting entrepreneurship development (20 marks), intellectual property (IP) generation, technology transfer and commercialisation (14 marks), innovative learning methods and courses (10 marks), and innovations in governance of the institution (6 marks).

Atal Rankings 2020 LIVE Updates

IIT Madras has secured the top rank in the overall list in the NIRF ranking 2020

Last year, IIT-Madras was emerged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country. The ranking was announced in the top 10 institutes in ‘Public funded’ and 5 institutes in ‘Private and self-finance’ categories.

ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of HRD, implemented by AICTE and Ministry’s Innovation Cell, Government of India to systematically rank higher education institutions and universities in India on indicators related to Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculty.

