Atal rankings ARIIA 2020 LIVE Updates: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to announce the best Indian institutes

ARIIA 2020 LIVE: Venkaiah Naidu will announce the Atal Rankings today. File Photo

Atal rankings ARIIA 2020: The Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 will be released today. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ranking will be announced virtually by the Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

For the first time, ARIIA 2020 will have a special prize category for women only higher educational institutions, the official notification mentioned. The other five categories are — centrally funded institutions, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, private/deemed universities, private institutions.

The major indicators for ARIIA were budget, expenses to support and revenue generated (20 marks), infrastructures and facilities to support innovations and start-ups (10 marks), awareness activities for promoting idea generation and innovation (20 marks), promotion and supporting entrepreneurship development (20 marks), intellectual property (IP) generation, technology transfer and commercialisation (14 marks), innovative learning methods and courses (10 marks), and innovations in governance of the institution (6 marks).