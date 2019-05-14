Veer Savarkar’s ‘clemency application’ to be included in textbooks: Rajasthan Minister

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday said that the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government had “glorified” Veer Savarkar, but based on “strong evidences and facts” the textbook review committee set up by the present Congress government has written that Savarkar had applied to the British for clemency.

Dotasra said that the committee’s findings will be included in textbooks for the new session.

The minister alleged that the previous BJP government had turned the education department into a “laboratory of the RSS” and “glorified” personalities such as Veer Savarkar and Deendayal Upadhyay.

“As soon as we had come to power (in December), we had constituted a committee for review of textbooks… According to evidences and witnesses they have written that Veer Savarkar had applied for clemency (from the British),” said Dotasra.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel all had their role in the freedom movement.

The minister also acknowledged the role of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh in the nation’s development.

“But it is not right to glorify Veer Savarkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya and describe them great,” Dotasra added.

The minister added that the present government is not affected by what the BJP says, and said that only facts which are historically correct will be taught in schools.

The BJP hit back, slamming the government for talking about changing the content on Savarkar.

BJP MLA and former education minister Vasudev Devnani said that the Congress party has always praised only “one family”, and due to its aversion to history it has always ignored those patriots who have been associated with Hindutva. —With PTI inputs