Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University admission 2019: Registration process to end soon, check courses offered, entrance exam dates, other details

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University admission 2019: The admission process in the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur will be closed soon. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website- vbspu.ac.in on or before May 31, 2019.

The Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT) will be conducted between June 11 to 12. The admit card will be released on June 4, 2019.

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University admission 2019: Courses offered

Faculty of Management Studies

B.Com (Hons)

Seats offered: 60

Educational qualification: The general category candidates need to obtain minimum 40 per cent marks in intermediate or Class 12 examination. The Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC/ ST) category candidates need to get a minimum 33 per cent marks.

Business Management- MBA, MBA (Agri Business), MBA (E-Commerce)

Seats offered: 60

Educational qualification: The candidates with Bachelor’s degree with minimum 45 per cent marks can apply or post graduate degree with minimum 55 per cent marks.

Business Economics- M.B.A. (Business Economics)

Seats offered: 60

Financial Studies- M.B.A.(Finance & Control)

Seats offered: 60

Human Resource Development- MBA (HRD)

Seats offered: 60

Faculty of applied Social Science and Humanities

Applied Psychology- MA (Applied Psychology)

Mass Communication- MA Mass Communication

Seats offered 30

The candidates with minimum 45 per cent marks in any discipline can apply for the posts.

For details on courses offered, please visit the official website

Schedule for entrance examination

The Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT 2019) will be conducted on June 11 and 12.

The Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), M.Sc, MCA engtrance examination will be conducted on June 11, and MA, MBA entrance examination will be conducted on June 12, 2019.

Important dates:

Last date to apply online: May 31

Download of admit card: June 4

Date of entrance test: June 11 and 12

Date of announcement of results: June 21

Date of admission: July 1 to 5, 2019