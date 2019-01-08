Vedic workshop, Ramlila exhibition as JNU marks Golden Jubilee year

Having completed 50 years, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will commemorate its Golden Jubilee by hosting year-long celebrations around the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’.

This will include a ‘Vedic workshop on Ancient Scripts’ and a documentary film show on ‘Indian traditions and culture’, among other events.

“To commemorate the Golden Jubilee year in 2019, JNU is planning to hold celebrations on ‘Unity in Diversity’ throughout the year, with the aim to showcase our achievements through outreach programs, academic lectures and expositions, cultural celebrations and exhibitions, sports activities and competitions, as well as events highlighting our international collaborations,” the university said on its website.

The year-long celebrations will begin in January with Youth Day, followed by an exhibition on Rabindranath Tagore in February, a jazz music fest in March, an exhibition on Ramlila in April, a workshop on Odissi dance and theatre production in August, among other events.

At a press interaction with journalists on Monday, Rector II Satish Chandra Garkoti said the university was also planning to invite Nobel laureates. “The plan is also to invite those Nobel laureates who are visiting India to deliver lectures as part of the celebrations,” he said. Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra said a panel has been set up to work out the details of the celebrations.