VC, Pro-VC engage into public spat at West Bengal’s Kalyani University

In an unprecedented development, Vice-Chancellor of state-run Kalyani University Sankar Kumar Ghosh and Pro-VC Goutam Pal engaged into a war of words before students and staff on Friday afternoon, which has gone viral.

University sources said the two were seen arguing over their jurisdiction of power in the wake of a disciplinary action taken against Registrar Debangshu Roy by the VC six days back.

Roy had taken a three-day leave from January 14 and could not report for duty on January 17 due to illness. The VC then asked him to go on leave from January 17 till completion of a departmental probe against him and appointed a new registrar on January 20.

However, on the same day Roy was asked by the Pro-VC Pal to join duty, the sources said.

Taking exception to Pal’s decision, Ghosh confronted him on Friday and wondered if the VC’s decision was not final and binding on everyone else.

The Pro-VC replied that according to university statute, he has the discretionary power in administration and academic affairs.

“Also I had taken the decision (to reinstate Roy as Registrar) on a day you were not present in the campus,” he told the VC.

The spat between the two was recorded by those present there and it was beamed in local television channels.

The Pro-VC also sat outside the VC’s room for some time and complained of uneasiness. He was taken to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable, the sources said.

“Everyone saw what happened, I iterate I did everything in accordance with the powers given to me. Nothing else to say at this stage,” the VC said later.

Higher Education minister Partha Chatterjee said, “We have not been intimated by either side or the university about any such incident.”

Subhas Chandra Sarkar, who has been appointed as the new Registrar by the VC on Monday, could not take charge as yet, university sources said.

