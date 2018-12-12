VBU results 2018: Arts exam results declared at vbu.ac.in

Advertising

VBU results 2018: Vinoba Bhave University (VBU), Hazaribag has announced their result for Arts Core semester four for batch 2016-19. The exams were held in September 2018. The university has announced the result on Twitter yesterday – December 11, 2018. However, a day after the announcement of the result, official link to the result website has not been functional.

Result of Arts Core Semester – IV (2016-19) held in the Month of September, 2018 – https://t.co/uURPGKPAq7 — VBU University (@vbuuniversity) December 12, 2018

Though the VBU has shared a link on the tweet as well but none of the links had been working since yesterday. This has invited flak from Twitteratis as well where many users have commented on the tweet asking the university to fix the problem.

This has been a reoccurring problem with the VBU university as early this year when the university had declared undergraduate and postgraduate results in April 2018 for the exams held in February, the result link was down for some time then as well.

For the complete story, Read| VBU UG and PG results declared, website not responsive

VBU results 2018: How to download

Students can follow the procedure once the link starts working.

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Exam Result’

Step 3: Click on the desired result link

Step 4: In the provided field, enter the required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

VBU had come into existence in September 1992 after bifurcation from Ranchi University. The university offers both graduate and postgraduate level courses.