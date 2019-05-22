VBSPU result 2019 declared for UG, PG courses: Steps to download

VBSPU result 2019: The Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur has declared the annual undergraduate and postgraduate courses result for the session 2018-19 at its official website, vbpsu.ac.in.

The final result of all semesters of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the varsity has been declared including BSc, BCom, BA and BPE courses for UG and MSc, MCom and MA results for PG courses.

VBSPU result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, vbspu.ac.in

Step 2: If your screen is covered by a VBSPU admission brochure, click anywhere

Step 3: Click on ‘click here to view results’

Step 4: Click on the subject you appeared for

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Log-in using roll number

Step 7: Result will appear

Meanwhile, the university admissions are open and interested candidates can apply through the Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT) 2019. Applications are open at vbspu.ac.in. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to undergraduate courses at the varsity.

Purvanchal University, Jaunpur renamed as Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University is an affiliating university under U.P. state university act 1973.