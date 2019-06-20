Toggle Menu
VBSPU PUCAT result 2019 date and time

VBSPU PUCAT result 2019: Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur, will declare the result for the Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT) on June 21. Candidates who gave the entrance exam can check their results on the official website vbspu.ac.in.

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur, will declare the result for the Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT) on June 21,2019. (Representational Image)

VBSPU PUCAT result 2019: Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur, will declare the result for the Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT) on June 21,2019. The entrance test for admission to B.Com, M.Sc, MBA courses was held on June 11 and June 12.

Candidates who gave the entrance exam can check their results on the official website vbspu.ac.in.

VBSPU PUCAT result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website vbspu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter the required details in the fields provided

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference.

About VBSPU

Purvanchal University, Jaunpur renamed as Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University is an affiliating university under U.P. state university act 1973. The University offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses such as B.Com (Hons), MBA, MBA (E-Commerce, Agri Business, Business Economics, Finance and Control, Human Resource Development), MA (Applied Psychology) and more.

