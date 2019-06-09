VBSPU PUCAT admit card release date and time

VBSPU PUCAT admit card 2019: Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU), Jaunpur, will release the admit card for the Purvanchal University Combined Admission Test (PUCAT) on June 10 (Monday). Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can download their admit card from the website — vbspu.ac.in

The entrance test will be conducted between June 11 to 12. The Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), M.Sc, MCA entrance examination will be held on June 11, and MA, MBA entrance examination will be conducted on June 12, 2019.

VBSPU PUCAT 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, vbspu.ac.in

Step 2: If your screen is covered by a VBSPU admission brochure, click anywhere

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to undergraduate courses at the varsity. Following is a brief description about the various courses offered by the university.

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University admission 2019: Courses offered

B.Com (Hons)

Seats offered: 60

Educational qualification: The general category candidates need to obtain a minimum of 40 per cent marks in intermediate or class 12 examination. The Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC/ ST) category candidates need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Business Management- MBA, MBA (Agri Business), MBA (E-Commerce)

Seats offered: 60

Educational qualification: The candidates with Bachelor’s degree with minimum 45 per cent marks can apply or post graduate degree with minimum 55 per cent marks.

Business Economics- M.B.A. (Business Economics)

Seats offered: 60

Financial Studies- M.B.A.(Finance & Control)

Seats offered: 60

Human Resource Development- MBA (HRD)

Seats offered: 60

Applied Psychology- MA (Applied Psychology)

Mass Communication- MA Mass Communication

Seats offered: 30

The candidates with minimum 45 per cent marks in any discipline can apply for the posts. For more details on the courses offered, please visit the official website.