Varsity teacher recruitment case: HRD to file plea against Allahabad High Court stay

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry is set to file another Special Leave Petition (SLP) in Supreme Court against the recent Allahabad High Court order that stayed the government’s directive putting all teacher recruitment in universities on hold, pending adjudication on another SLP on the same issue.

The ministry is learnt to have approached solicitor general Tushar Mehta to prepare its legal challenge. Sources indicated that it could take a week’s time for the government to approach the top court. This will be the ministry’s second SLP on this issue — the first is against previous order of Allahabad HC order that made department as an unit of reservation in faculty recruitment.

Anticipating that faculty recruitment with department as an unit for reservations will meet opposition as earlier, the ministry will have to file another SLP against the latest Allahabad HC order which has stayed the government’s directive stopping all recruitment in varsities until first SLP is disposed of.