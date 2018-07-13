National School of Drama to set-up new centre in Varanasi

Initially the extension centre will run in a rented accommodation from Shree Nagri Natak Mandali, Kabeer Chawra, Varanasi and session will commence from August, 2018 for one year course Initially the extension centre will run in a rented accommodation from Shree Nagri Natak Mandali, Kabeer Chawra, Varanasi and session will commence from August, 2018 for one year course

National School of Drama has decided to establish a new extension centre to provide one year training on Indian Classical Theatre and Natyashashtra. The centre will be known as National School of Drama, Varanasi Centre. Initially the extension centre will run in a rented accommodation from Shree Nagri Natak Mandali, Kabeer Chawra, Varanasi and session will commence from August, 2018 for one year course. Presently Ramji Bali who is a graduate of National School of Drama of 2001 batch, will be heading the Varanasi Centre.

Subject of Study

Introduction to the Classical Theatre of the World (Greek, Roman etc.), Introduction to Indian Classical Theatre, Natyashashtra – First Chapter Full (Theatrical Origin), Dramaturgy, decryption, four-tide acting (Aangik, Vachik, Satvik, Aaharya), Natyashashtra – The sixth chapter is complete (ras exchanges), Natyashashtra – Seventh Chapters complete (bhav), Bhas – Urubhangam, Swapanavasavadattam, Kaalidasa – Abhijnanashakuntalam or Malavikagnimitram, Shudraka – Mrichchhkatikam, Bodhayana – Bhagwadjjukiyam or Mattavilasam Text and study of the structure and review of the plays written above

Study of Navras

Conversations with directors by recording of the Sanskrit plays like – Urubhangam, Abhijnanashakuntalam, Madhyamvyayog

Theatre Music

Growth in the musical sensitivity of students by the knowledge of different sounds and rhythm structures developed from the drama article. Developing an understanding of classical color scheme based on the typical use of aesthetic context and theater.

Folk Theatre Traditions

Ramleela (Ramnagar), Rasleela, Nautanki – Uttar Pradesh, Bhavai – Gujarat, Dashavatar, Tamasha – Maharashtra, Ankiya Nat – Assam, Khyal – Rajasthan, Kathakali – Kerala, Terekuttu – Tamil Nadu, Sumang Leela, Ramleela – Manipur, Yakshgan – Karnataka, Chhau – Odisha, (Lectures on all these Traditional Performing Dramatic Arts)

Admission related matters

Application Process

No of seats :

20

Minimum qualification for admission:

Graduation from a recognized University.

Proficiency in the mother tongue and a working knowledge of Hindi & English.

Sufficient knowledge of Theatre with participation in at-least 4 productions.

Age Limit:

Minimum 18 and maximum 30 years as on 1st July, 2018

Fees, Dues and Deposits

Admission fee Rs. 150/-

Tuition Fee Rs. 150/- Per month

Caution money & Library fee Rs. 5,000/- (refundable after final settlement of accounts)

Scholarship

The Centre will give a Scholarship of Rs. 4500/- (Four thousand Five Hundred only) per month to the selected candidates.

Insurance

Selected candidates will be covered by a Risk Cover Insurance policy and are required to pay the premium amount of Rs. 230/- (approx) per annum. The Centre does not take any other responsibility beyond the insurance coverage.

Working Hours

Classes are normally held from 07:30 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. with usual breaks of tea and lunch. Rehearsals and other practical works will continue in the evenings till such times as required and also on holidays depending on the study requirements.

Vacations

There are 30 days holidays in an academic year.

