Bihar Board postpones tomorrow’s MB paper

Just one day before the Intermediate examination, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to change the dates. On February 14, 2019, the BSEB had scheduled to conduct NRB and MB exams, both of which are language papers and are held for 50 marks each. According to an official statement, while the NRB exam will be conducted in the morning shift of February 14, the MB exam has been postponed for February 16, 2019.

Advertising

The MB exam for intermediate (class 12) students will now begin at 1:45 pm on February 16, 2019 (Saturday). The board has opted to inform the students and stakeholders in the exam via circulars. The BSEB has circulated information through an official notice to district in-charge, government schools and media houses on February 13 (Wednesday) for February 14’s exam.

Talking to the indianexpress.com, a BSEB spokesperson said, “There are different papers and therefore, the OMR sheets, question paper and answer sheets for both will not be similar. Since these two exams were on the same date and both of them are language papers, there was a possibility that students could mark the wrong code or attempt on the incorrect sheet. Scheduling the exams on different dates will eliminate such risks.”

The spokesperson added, “The slot for February 16, 2019, was a vacancy and no exam was scheduled to be conducted then, thus this seemed to be a right date for the re-scheduled exam.”

BSEB revised date sheet

February 14 – N.R.B. (morning)

February 15 – Mathematics (morning)

February 15 – Economics (afternoon)

February 16 – Saturday Home Science, Economics (morning)

February 16 – MB (evening)

The BSEB spokesperson has refused any claims of postponing the exam to avoid any chaos due to Valentine’s day.

Advertising

The MB paper is of matri bhashsa (mother language) where students have a choice between Alternative English, Maithli and Urdu. The NRB exam is Rajbhasha (national language) which is a test of Hindi language course.