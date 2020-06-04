Vadodra: Notice issued to pvt school for ‘charging more fees’

They are refusing to give books to students and are asking them for extra fees, a parent on condition of anonymity said. (Representational photo) They are refusing to give books to students and are asking them for extra fees, a parent on condition of anonymity said. (Representational photo)

A private school in Vadsar area of Vadodara was served a notice on Wednesday for allegedly charging more than the provisional fees fixed by the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC). Several parents of the students had made representations against the school in front of the District Education Officer (DEO) regarding the same. Following this, an education inspector had visited the school and issued a written notice demanding an explanation.

“We have found out that the school is charging more than the fees fixed by FRC which is why we have sought an explanation. It is mandatory to display the fees structure on the notice board which was not present as well. Even the principal has not been coming to school regularly. We have asked for an explanation from the school and once they submit an explanation we will submit it to the FRC for further consultations,” said District Education Officer Dr UN Rathod.

While there has been no orders regarding charging fees by schools during the Covid-19 lockdown, the schools have been directed to charge fees as fixed by the FRC for each grades.

“At times when the government is also trying to help people who have been left without income due to the lockdown, the school is charging more fees than prescribed. They are refusing to give books to students and are asking them for extra fees,” a parent on condition of anonymity said.

The school authorities were unavailable for comments.

