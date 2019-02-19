Vadodara: MSU alumni in US donate $10,000 to aid research work

MS University alumni based in the United States have donated $10,000 to the university to provide scholarships to students, support research work and for the restoration of heritage buildings across the campus.

The MSU Alumni Foundation Inc got registered in January 2018 to facilitate coming together of alumni from across the United States and raise funds for the alma mater. Headed by Dr Jagat Kamdar, a student of 1963 batch of the Faculty of Technology and Engineering, the organisation has 300 alumni from across the US. “The entire education system is in a way funded by the UGC. There are a lot of things which need to be done but are left undone. So, we provide whatever extra we can for welfare of the students,” said Kamdar, who is now retired.

According to varsity officials, $5,000 of the donation will be used to provide scholarship to students of the coming academic year, while the remaining money will be used for a lift project.