UP, MP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu lead in sanctioned IAS, IPS strength: UPSC CSE data reveals

The Centre on Thursday placed before Parliament updated data on sanctioned strength, officers in position and category-wise direct recruitment to the All India Services. The information was shared in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh.

As per the Civil List compiled as on January 1, 2025, the cadre-wise vacancies across the three All India Services stand at 1,300 in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 505 in the Indian Police Service (IPS) and 1,029 in the Indian Forest Service (IFS).

Sanctioned strength and officers in position

According to Annexure A, the total authorised strength across cadres is 6,877 in IAS, 5,099 in IPS and 3,193 in IFS. Of these, 5,577 IAS officers, 4,594 IPS officers, and 2,164 IFS officers are in position as on January 1, 2025.