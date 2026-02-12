UP, MP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu lead in sanctioned IAS, IPS strength: UPSC CSE data reveals

The Centre on Thursday placed before Parliament updated data on sanctioned strength, officers in position and category-wise direct recruitment to the All India Services. The information was shared in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh. As per the Civil List compiled as on January 1, 2025, […]

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 06:07 PM IST
UPSC CSE 2026 revised notification, UPSC official notification errors corrected, UPSC 933 vacancies,UPSC CSE 2026: Commission extends call centre operation for aspirants (File photo)
The Centre on Thursday placed before Parliament updated data on sanctioned strength, officers in position and category-wise direct recruitment to the All India Services. The information was shared in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh.

As per the Civil List compiled as on January 1, 2025, the cadre-wise vacancies across the three All India Services stand at 1,300 in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 505 in the Indian Police Service (IPS) and 1,029 in the Indian Forest Service (IFS).

Sanctioned strength and officers in position

According to Annexure A, the total authorised strength across cadres is 6,877 in IAS, 5,099 in IPS and 3,193 in IFS. Of these, 5,577 IAS officers, 4,594 IPS officers, and 2,164 IFS officers are in position as on January 1, 2025.

This leaves an overall gap between sanctioned and filled posts across services and states.

All India Services: Sanctioned vs In Position (Cadre-wise)
Cadre IAS (S) IAS (IP) IPS (S) IPS (IP) IFS (S) IFS (IP)
AGMUT 542 406 457 427 302 201
Andhra Pradesh 239 195 174 140 82 67
Assam-Meghalaya 263 214 195 157 142 90
Bihar 359 303 242 241 74 50
Chhattisgarh 202 164 142 135 153 116
Gujarat 313 255 208 203 125 77
Haryana 215 172 144 127 58 44
Himachal Pradesh 153 117 96 84 114 90
Jharkhand 224 177 158 143 142 84
Karnataka 314 273 224 203 164 113
Kerala 231 157 172 150 107 78
Madhya Pradesh 459 391 319 271 296 209
Maharashtra 435 359 329 306 206 139
Manipur 115 80 91 85 58 25
Nagaland 94 53 80 65 45 29
Odisha 248 185 195 132 141 82
Punjab 231 198 172 138 61 43
Rajasthan 332 268 222 216 145 106
Sikkim 48 36 32 30 30 26
Tamil Nadu 394 343 276 242 152 102
Telangana 208 174 139 134 81 60
Tripura 102 74 69 63 60 50
Uttar Pradesh 652 571 541 510 217 114
Uttarakhand 126 109 75 73 112 70
West Bengal 378 303 347 319 126 99
Total 6,877 5,577 5,099 4,594 3,193 2,164
States such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and the AGMUT cadre (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories have among the highest sanctioned strengths in IAS and IPS. In IFS, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and AGMUT show relatively higher authorised strength compared to several other cadres.

Direct recruitment from reserved categories

Annexure B provides data on candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) appointed as direct recruits to IAS, IPS, and IFS through the Civil Services Examination from CSE 2020 to CSE 2024.

The category-wise break-up is as follows:

Service OBC SC ST
IAS 245 135 67
IPS 255 141 71
IFS 231 95 48

In the IAS, 245 OBC, 135 SC, and 67 ST candidates were appointed during the five examination cycles. In the IPS, the corresponding figures are 255 OBC, 141 SC, and 71 ST candidates. For the IFS, 231 OBC, 95 SC, and 48 ST candidates were appointed.

The government said the details were compiled from official records and the Civil List as of January 1, 2025.

 

