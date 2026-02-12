UP, MP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu lead in sanctioned IAS, IPS strength: UPSC CSE data reveals

The Centre on Thursday placed before Parliament updated data on sanctioned strength, officers in position and category-wise direct recruitment to the All India Services. The information was shared in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh.
As per the Civil List compiled as on January 1, 2025, the cadre-wise vacancies across the three All India Services stand at 1,300 in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 505 in the Indian Police Service (IPS) and 1,029 in the Indian Forest Service (IFS).
According to Annexure A, the total authorised strength across cadres is 6,877 in IAS, 5,099 in IPS and 3,193 in IFS. Of these, 5,577 IAS officers, 4,594 IPS officers, and 2,164 IFS officers are in position as on January 1, 2025.
This leaves an overall gap between sanctioned and filled posts across services and states.
|Cadre
|IAS (S)
|IAS (IP)
|IPS (S)
|IPS (IP)
|IFS (S)
|IFS (IP)
|AGMUT
|542
|406
|457
|427
|302
|201
|Andhra Pradesh
|239
|195
|174
|140
|82
|67
|Assam-Meghalaya
|263
|214
|195
|157
|142
|90
|Bihar
|359
|303
|242
|241
|74
|50
|Chhattisgarh
|202
|164
|142
|135
|153
|116
|Gujarat
|313
|255
|208
|203
|125
|77
|Haryana
|215
|172
|144
|127
|58
|44
|Himachal Pradesh
|153
|117
|96
|84
|114
|90
|Jharkhand
|224
|177
|158
|143
|142
|84
|Karnataka
|314
|273
|224
|203
|164
|113
|Kerala
|231
|157
|172
|150
|107
|78
|Madhya Pradesh
|459
|391
|319
|271
|296
|209
|Maharashtra
|435
|359
|329
|306
|206
|139
|Manipur
|115
|80
|91
|85
|58
|25
|Nagaland
|94
|53
|80
|65
|45
|29
|Odisha
|248
|185
|195
|132
|141
|82
|Punjab
|231
|198
|172
|138
|61
|43
|Rajasthan
|332
|268
|222
|216
|145
|106
|Sikkim
|48
|36
|32
|30
|30
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|394
|343
|276
|242
|152
|102
|Telangana
|208
|174
|139
|134
|81
|60
|Tripura
|102
|74
|69
|63
|60
|50
|Uttar Pradesh
|652
|571
|541
|510
|217
|114
|Uttarakhand
|126
|109
|75
|73
|112
|70
|West Bengal
|378
|303
|347
|319
|126
|99
|Total
|6,877
|5,577
|5,099
|4,594
|3,193
|2,164
States such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and the AGMUT cadre (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories have among the highest sanctioned strengths in IAS and IPS. In IFS, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and AGMUT show relatively higher authorised strength compared to several other cadres.
Direct recruitment from reserved categories
Annexure B provides data on candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) appointed as direct recruits to IAS, IPS, and IFS through the Civil Services Examination from CSE 2020 to CSE 2024.
The category-wise break-up is as follows:
|Service
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|IAS
|245
|135
|67
|IPS
|255
|141
|71
|IFS
|231
|95
|48
In the IAS, 245 OBC, 135 SC, and 67 ST candidates were appointed during the five examination cycles. In the IPS, the corresponding figures are 255 OBC, 141 SC, and 71 ST candidates. For the IFS, 231 OBC, 95 SC, and 48 ST candidates were appointed.
The government said the details were compiled from official records and the Civil List as of January 1, 2025.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduced Bharat-VISTAAR, an AI tool that will integrate AgriStack portals and the ICAR package with AI systems. AgriStack is a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for the farm sector, aiming to provide digital identities for 11 crore farmers and enable access to benefits and services. The government plans to integrate AgriStack with key agricultural schemes and services.