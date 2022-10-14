Uzbekistan offers 2000 medical seats to Ukraine-returned Indian students

As per the press release, the education will be offered at an affordable budget by providing a study-and-stay-at-a-place with Indian food.(Screengrab)

At the request of the Indian government, Uzbekistan’s Medical Higher Educational Institutes (MHEIs) of Ministry of Health of Ukraine is providing 2000 seats to relocate Indian medical students from Ukraine by accepting the Erstwhile MCI and NMC norms (Screening test regulations 2002) and (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate – FMGL Regulations 2021).

As per the press release, the education will be offered at an affordable budget by providing a study-and-stay-at-a-place with Indian food. Uzbekistan will offer two undergraduate medical programs to Indian students: 6 years MD Diploma and 5+1 years MBBS Degree with one year Internship.

To prepare students for the FMGE/NEXT exam, the university has a large modern infrastructure, a large number of teaching beds in associated government hospitals and clinics, and 30% Indian and international professors with supplementary training.

Uzbekistan Ambassador Dilshod Akhatov presented the provisional admission letters to the students who successfully passed the interview session conducted by the Government Higher Medical Institutes of Uzbekistan like Bukhar State Medical Institute and Tashkent Medical Academy who passed in the interview sessions.