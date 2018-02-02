Uttarakhand Board (UBSE)12th exams 2018: Datesheets released, check schedule here

UBSE Class 12 datesheet 2018: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the exam schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams on its official website – ubse.uk.gov.in. Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin from March 5 and will continue till March 24. The datesheet for class 10 exams has also been released. Exams for 10th will start from March 6 with Hindi paper and the last paper will be conducted for Sanskrit on March 24. The exams will be conducted by Uttarakhand school education council.
UBSE Class 12th datesheet
Monday, March 5
Hindi
Agriculture (Hindi-Part II)
Wednesday, March 7
Home Science
Thursday, March 8
Agricultural Science (For Part I)
Agricultural Science (For Part II)
Friday, March 9
Geography
Geology
Physics
Business Studies
Monday, March 12
Economics
Agro Botany second question paper (Part I)
Agriculture Economics seventh question paper (Part II)
Tuesday, March 13
Drawing and Painting
Chemistry
Wednesday, March 14
Military Science
Thursday, March 15
English
Friday, March 16
Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi
Agricultural Physics & Climatology third paper (Part-I)
Agricultural Zoology eighth paper (Part II)
Saturday, March 17
Psychology, Pedagogy and Philosophy
Monday, March 19
Political Science
Tuesday, March 20
Mathematics
Agricultural Engineering fourth paper (Part I)
Animal Husbandry and Veterinary ninth paper (Part II)
Wednesday, March 21
History
Thursday, March 22
Computer Science
Friday, March 23
Accountancy
Biology
Indian Music (Vocal)
Indian Music (Melodic Instruments)
Indian Music (Percussion Instruments)
Saturday, March 24
Sociology
Agricultural Mathematics and Primary Statistics fifth paper (Part I)
Agricultural Chemistry tenth paper (Part II)
Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh wrote to Garhwal and Kumaon Commissioners asking them to provide adequate security to managers and invigilators of examination centres to help them stop students from using any unfair means.
