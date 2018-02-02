Uttarakhand Board (UBSE)12th exams 2018: Datesheets released, check schedule here

UBSE Class 12 datesheet 2018: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the exam schedule for class 12 exams. (Representational image) The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the exam schedule for class 12 exams. (Representational image)

UBSE Class 12 datesheet 2018: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the exam schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams on its official website – ubse.uk.gov.in. Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin from March 5 and will continue till March 24. The datesheet for class 10 exams has also been released. Exams for 10th will start from March 6 with Hindi paper and the last paper will be conducted for Sanskrit on March 24. The exams will be conducted by Uttarakhand school education council.

UBSE Class 12th datesheet

Monday, March 5

Hindi

Agriculture (Hindi-Part II)

Wednesday, March 7

Home Science

Thursday, March 8

Agricultural Science (For Part I)

Agricultural Science (For Part II)

Friday, March 9

Geography

Geology

Physics

Business Studies

Monday, March 12

Economics

Agro Botany second question paper (Part I)

Agriculture Economics seventh question paper (Part II)

Tuesday, March 13

Drawing and Painting

Chemistry

Wednesday, March 14

Military Science

Thursday, March 15

English

Friday, March 16

Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi

Agricultural Physics & Climatology third paper (Part-I)

Agricultural Zoology eighth paper (Part II)

Saturday, March 17

Psychology, Pedagogy and Philosophy

Monday, March 19

Political Science

Tuesday, March 20

Mathematics

Agricultural Engineering fourth paper (Part I)

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary ninth paper (Part II)

Wednesday, March 21

History

Thursday, March 22

Computer Science

Friday, March 23

Accountancy

Biology

Indian Music (Vocal)

Indian Music (Melodic Instruments)

Indian Music (Percussion Instruments)

Saturday, March 24

Sociology

Agricultural Mathematics and Primary Statistics fifth paper (Part I)

Agricultural Chemistry tenth paper (Part II)

Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh wrote to Garhwal and Kumaon Commissioners asking them to provide adequate security to managers and invigilators of examination centres to help them stop students from using any unfair means.

