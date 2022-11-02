scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Uttarakhand’s Govt Medical College make psychological evaluation mandatory for admission

Psychological evaluation has been made compulsory in order to provide timely help to students suffering from it. Every three to four students who have take admission suffer from mental health issues.

Psychological evaluation mandatory in Haldwani's Government Medical College for MBBS and MD-MS students taking admission this year.

Psychological evaluation has been made mandatory by Government Medical College in Haldwani, Uttarakhand in the admission process this year.

Earlier, for admission to MBBS and MD-MS courses in the college only general health tests were conducted.

The general health test included nasal-ear-throat (ENT), ophthalmology, medicine radiology and pathology examination of all candidates. The girl candidates also had to go through a gynaecological examination.

However, this year, the psychological evaluation of candidates has been made mandatory for admission in medical colleges.

Public Relations Officer of Government Medical College in Dehradun, Alok Upreti said with the help of a psychological test, the behavior, personality and working ability of the students will be estimated.

He said, “The purpose of this test is to provide timely treatment to the students suffering from depression or any other mental problem so that their studies are not affected in any way.” According to sources, three-four such students have been taking admission every year to Haldwani’s Government Medical College who suffer from some kind of mental health problem.

Due to this, such students are not able to complete the syllabus on time and some of them take five to six years to complete their MBBS studies, they said.

Many students also suffer from mental health problems due to a tendency to take drugs.

Haldwani Medical College has a total of 100 seats for MBBS and MD-MS courses, for which the admission process is going on. There are four government and three private medical colleges in Uttarakhand.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 07:05:24 pm
