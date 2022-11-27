scorecardresearch
Uttarakhand UTET 2022: Final answer key released; here’s how to check

Uttarakhand UTET 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website– ukutet.com. The minimum passing score for general category is 60 per cent.

UTET 2022: The exam was conducted on September 2022

Uttarakhand UTET 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Saturday released the final answer key Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test for paper 1 and 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website — ukutet.com.

The minimum passing score for general category is 60 per cent, it is 50 per cent for other backward classes, PwD candidates, freedom fighters dependents and ex-servicemen. For SC, ST candidates, the minimum passing marks is 40 per cent.

UTET 2022: How to check final answer key

Step 1: Visit the official UK UTET website — ukutet.com

Step 2: Enter your credentials such as registration number, password and security captcha

Step 3: Select the paper you appeared for this year.

Step 4: View the answer key and calculate your tentative score.

The exam was successfully conducted on September 30, for which the admit cards were released on September 14.

UTET paper 1 was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm while paper 2 was held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Paper 1 was conducted for classes 1 to 5, and paper 2 was conducted for classes 6 to 8.

In paper 1, there were a total of 150 questions for 150 marks divided into five sections. Similarly, paper 2 also had 150 questions for 150 marks, it was divided into four sections.

