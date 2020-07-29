Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today

Uttarakhand Board Result 2020, Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the result of class 10 and 12 board exams at 11 am today. The results of over 2.7 lakh students will be available at the official websites — uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.
Unlike many boards, UBSE is declaring the result based on all the exams, even as some of them were postponed due to the lockdown. Uttarakhand Board later held those pending exams in June.
The number of students clearing the exam or pass percentage under the UK Board has been increasing since 2016. It would be worth seeing if the students of batch 2020 are able to set a record of five year high.
In 2016, the pass percentage for class 10 was at 73.47 per cent and for class 12 at 78.41 per cent. In 2017, as many as 73.67 per cent students cleared class 10 and 78.89 per cent passed class 12. In 2018, it went up to 74.57 for class 10 and 78.97 per cent for class 12. In 2019, as many as 76.43 per cent of students passed class 10 and 80.13 cleared UBSE class 12 exams.
Students can check their results at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. In order to check the results on these websites, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:
