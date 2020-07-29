scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today

UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020, Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The UKBSE class 10 and 12 pass percentage is on rise since 2016, it would be worth seeing if the batch of 2020 could get the score to a five-year high. Students can check result at uaresults.nic.in, www.ubse.uk.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2020 7:34:58 am
UK Board Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th result 2020: Check at ubse.uk.gov.in (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Representational)

Uttarakhand Board Result 2020, Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the result of class 10 and 12 board exams at 11 am today. The results of over 2.7 lakh students will be available at the official websites — uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

Unlike many boards, UBSE is declaring the result based on all the exams, even as some of them were postponed due to the lockdown. Uttarakhand Board later held those pending exams in June.

The number of students clearing the exam or pass percentage under the UK Board has been increasing since 2016. It would be worth seeing if the students of batch 2020 are able to set a record of five year high.

Follow | Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates in Hindi

In 2016, the pass percentage for class 10 was at 73.47 per cent and for class 12 at 78.41 per cent. In 2017, as many as 73.67 per cent students cleared class 10 and 78.89 per cent passed class 12. In 2018, it went up to 74.57 for class 10 and 78.97 per cent for class 12. In 2019, as many as 76.43 per cent of students passed class 10 and 80.13 cleared UBSE class 12 exams.

Live Blog

UKBSE UK Board Uttarakhand 10th, 12th result 2020 catch LIVE Updates: Check result at uaresults.nic.in, and ubse.uk.gov.in

07:31 (IST)29 Jul 2020
How to check results?

Students can check their results at uaresults.nic.inubse.uk.gov.in. In order to check the results on these websites, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below: 

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on UBSE Result 2020 link on the home page.

Step 3: It will direct you to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for further reference 

07:20 (IST)29 Jul 2020
Hello and Welcome!

Good morning folks! After a long wait, the students of Uttarakhand UBSE Board will finally get their results today. The exams for the same were conducted in March, however, it was postponed midway due to Covid-19 outbreak. The pending exams were then conducted in June. Stay tuned for more updates! 

UK Board UBSE Uttarakhand 10th, 12th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES (Express Photo by Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Representational)

Around 1.4 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exams and 1.35 lakh students for class 12 board exams this year. Students will get their results at uaresults.nic.in, and ubse.uk.gov.in. They can also get the same by texting UK10 or UK 12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263, as per the official information

