UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Results to be declared shortly at uaresults.nic.in

Uttarakhand Board Result 2020, Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the result of class 10 and 12 board exams at 11 am today. Around 1.4 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exams and 1.35 lakh students for class 12 board exams this year. The results of the same will be available at uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.
Unlike many boards, UBSE is declaring the result based on all the exams, even as some of them were postponed due to the lockdown. Uttarakhand Board later held those pending exams in June.
Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th,12th Result 2020: How to check
The number of students clearing the exam or pass percentage under the UK Board has been increasing since 2016. It would be worth seeing if the students of batch 2020 are able to set a record of five year high.
Follow | Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates in Hindi
In 2016, the pass percentage for class 10 was at 73.47 per cent and for class 12 at 78.41 per cent. In 2017, as many as 73.67 per cent students cleared class 10 and 78.89 per cent passed class 12. In 2018, it went up to 74.57 for class 10 and 78.97 per cent for class 12. In 2019, as many as 76.43 per cent of students passed class 10 and 80.13 cleared UBSE class 12 exams.
Less than an hour to go for the results declaration
In order to check the results on these websites, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click on UBSE Result 2020 link on the home page.
Step 3: It will direct you to a new page
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for further reference
Students can also get their results via SMS. Class 10 students need to type UK10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
Similarly for class 12 results, type UK12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.
Any student who is not happy with their score can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation of answer sheets. In order to do so, the concerned student has to lodge an application, along with the fee to avail this facility.
For re-evaluation,the marks are calculated by the examiner and the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer. If there is any change in the marks after re-checking or re-evaluation, then the student will be issued a fresh mark sheet reflecting the updated marks.
Just in case if a student fails to clear the UBSE board exams in first attempt, they will get a second opportunity to clear the papers. They can appear for the supplementary examinations that are conducted by the board itself. He/she can also reappear for the exams in the next term after registering themselves as private candidates. Please note the board has not announced an official date for the supplementary exams.
Meanwhile, the Trivendra Singh Rawat-government has announced that a school for meritorious students will soon be opened in the state which will provide free education to poor children. The candidates will have to clear a state-level entrance test for admission into this school which will have Classes 6 to 12, Rawat said addressing students as part of the state government’s e-Samvad programme. [Know more]
Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey in a series of tweet wished the students who will get their results today.
Candidates need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in every subject and a minimum of 40 per cent as aggregate to clear the UBSE board exams. In order to secure first division grade, he/she need to score beyond 75 per cent marks overall.
Good morning folks! After a long wait, the students of Uttarakhand UBSE Board will finally get their results today. The exams for the same were conducted in March, however, it was postponed midway due to Covid-19 outbreak. The pending exams were then conducted in June. Stay tuned for more updates!