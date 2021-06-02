Uttarakhand UBSE Class 12 exams cancelled

Following CBSE and other state boards, Uttarakhand Board Class 12 exams have been cancelled today. The state’s Education Minister Arvind Pandey has informed the decision has been take due to the Covid-19 situation. He said

In April, the education minister had announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams. Several states including Gujarat and Goa have also postponed class 12 state board exams due to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

The results of CBSE will be compiled as per “a well-defined objective criteria”, the Government said on Tuesday. However, if a student wants to appear for the examination, the CBSE will provide an option once the situation becomes conducive.

Meanwhile, the UBSE is yet to announce the evaluation criteria is expected to follow CBSE.