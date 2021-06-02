scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Most read

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 12 exams cancelled

Several states including Gujarat and MP have also cancelled Class 12 state board exams due to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 2, 2021 7:23:34 pm
cbse, cancel board exams, cbse board exams, class 12 exams, cbse board exam results, cbse class 12 results, cbse class 10 results, covid-19The exams for class 10 were cancelled in April (Representational image/ gettyimages.in)

Following CBSE and other state boards, Uttarakhand Board Class 12 exams have been cancelled today. The state’s Education Minister Arvind Pandey has informed the decision has been take due to the Covid-19 situation. He said

Read | LIVE updates on Class 12 board exams

In April, the education minister had announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams. Several states including Gujarat and Goa have also postponed class 12 state board exams due to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

The results of CBSE will be compiled as per “a well-defined objective criteria”, the Government said on Tuesday. However, if a student wants to appear for the examination, the CBSE will provide an option once the situation becomes conducive.

Meanwhile, the UBSE is yet to announce the evaluation criteria is expected to follow CBSE.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 02: Latest News

Advertisement