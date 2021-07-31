Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2021: How to check scores

Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the class 10 and 12 results today. The result will be announced at 11 am. The students of classes 10 and 12 can check their scorecard through the official websites of the UBSE at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in.

BSE Class 10th, 12th results 2020: How to check results online

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on UBSE Result 2020 link on the home page.

Step 3: It will direct you to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Students can also get the results via SMS. Class 10 students need to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

While the Class 12 examinations were not conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the results for the students will be formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. This evaluation criterion follows the criterion which has been devised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and are being used to form results for Class 12 CBSE students.

Similarly, examinations were not conducted for Class 10, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, results for the students will be formed on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

In 2020, the class 12 pass percentage was 80.26 per cent while the class 10 pass percentage was 76.91 per cent.