UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Here’s how to check score

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10, 12 results LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will be announcing the results for class and 12 today, i.e. June 6. The students of classes 10 and 12 will be available to check their scorecard through the official websites of the UBSE at — uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. To check the board exam results, students must know their roll number or registration number which is mentioned in the admit card/exam hall ticket.

The Uttarakhand board class 10 and 12 examinations were conducted from March 28 to April 19, 2022. This year, the exams were held in an offline pen-and-paper mode but the UK Board has instructed authorities to follow all the covid guidelines, provided by the Government of India.

Once students get their results, they are advised to check all details carefully to avoid any spelling or factual error. Students should reach out to their respective school authorities in case of any discrepancy. Last year, nearly 1,47,754 students had appeared for the class 10 exams, and 98.86 per cent girls and 99.30 per cent boys had been promoted to the next class. In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board for class 10 was 99.09 per cent and class 12 was 99.56 per cent.