UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Here’s how to check score

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10, 12 results LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will be announcing the results for class and 12 today, i.e. June 6. The students of classes 10 and 12 will be available to check their scorecard through the official websites of the UBSE at — uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. To check the board exam results, students must know their roll number or registration number which is mentioned in the admit card/exam hall ticket.
The Uttarakhand board class 10 and 12 examinations were conducted from March 28 to April 19, 2022. This year, the exams were held in an offline pen-and-paper mode but the UK Board has instructed authorities to follow all the covid guidelines, provided by the Government of India.
Once students get their results, they are advised to check all details carefully to avoid any spelling or factual error. Students should reach out to their respective school authorities in case of any discrepancy. Last year, nearly 1,47,754 students had appeared for the class 10 exams, and 98.86 per cent girls and 99.30 per cent boys had been promoted to the next class. In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board for class 10 was 99.09 per cent and class 12 was 99.56 per cent.
This year, class 10 and 12 exams of the Uttarakhand Board were conducted from March 28 to April 19, 2022. Now, results will be declared today, i.e. June 6, at 4 pm.
To check the class 10, 12 results, students have to simply follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official UBSE website — uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, locate the tab for class 10 or class 12.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and captcha code in the specified space.
Step 4: Click on the 'get result' option.
Step 5: Your UBSE class 10/12 result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future reference.
Last year, due to the alarming increase in number of coronavirus cases across the country, UBSE had announced that for 2021, the results of the students will be formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.
This year, the class 10 and 12 exams were conducted in an offline, pen-and-paper mode. However, the state board had instructed the officials to follow all the necessary Covid protocols, issued by the Government of India, such as wearing of face masks and social distancing.
The result for classes 10 and 12 are expected to be declared at 4 pm today on the official websites — uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.