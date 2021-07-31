UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared at 11 am

UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: The results of the students will be formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi.

Uttarakhand Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will announce the class 10 and 12 board exam results today. The result will be announced at 11 am. Students of both the classes can check their results at uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

The classes 10 and 12 examinations were not conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the results of the students will be formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. This evaluation criterion follows the criteria which have been devised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Last year, the Board secured the highest ever pass percentage for class 10 and class 12 examinations, despite the pandemic. Of the 1.47 lakh students who appeared for class 10 examinations last year, 76.91% passed. Female students outperformed male students in the examination, and such a trend has been a consistent one.

A total of 1.19 lakh students appeared for Class 12 examinations of which 80.26% passed in the board exams last year. Another trend that has been observed across the years, is female students outperforming male students. Indeed, the 2020 Class 12 examinations witnessed a similar result with 83.63% girls passing while only 76.68% boys passed.