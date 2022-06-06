Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10, 12 results today: Check date and time of release

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will be announcing the results for class and 12 today, i.e. June 6, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the board exams of class 10 and 12 will be able to check their results from the official website — ubse.uk.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand board class 10 and 12 examinations were conducted from March 28 to April 19, 2022. The examination were held in an offline pen and paper mode by following all the covid guideline provided by the Government of India.

In case the official website gets overloaded and crashes, students can also check their result through the SMS facility. To receive the receive through a text message students have to follow the given format – Type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. The UBSE boards result 2022 will be sent in the same phone number.