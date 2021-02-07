Uttarakhand UBSE to conduct Class 10, 12 exams from May 4

The class 10, 12 exams will be held from May 4 to 22. Representational image/ file

UBSE class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Board of School Education Uttarakhand (UBSE) has announced the dates of classes 10, 12 exams. The board exams will be conducted from May 4 to 22 in both the shifts, class 10 student will write their paper from 8 am to 11 am, while class 12 students from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The board will conduct the practical assessment from April 3 to 25. The evaluation process will be completed by June 15, the result will announce before July 15.

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear the same and obtain an aggregate score of 40 per cent.