Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2018 Date and Time: Results announced

UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2018: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has announced the board results for both Class 10th and 12th today, on May 26. The results will be available at the official websites, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in at 11 am. This year, a total of 1,49,468 students had appeared for the HSC exam, and 1,32,371 for the SSC exams. The high school examinations were conducted from March 6 to 24, while the intermediate examintions were held between March 5 to March 24, 2018.

The results will be available at the websites, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The examination was conducted at around 1,309 examination centres across the state of Uttarakhand. Last year, the results were declared on May 25.

UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2018: Date and Time

The results of UBSE class 10, 12 examinations have been declared today, on May 26 at 11 am. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

A major concern for the Board is the pass percentage of the students who write the exams. The pass percentage for both the classes, class 10 and 12 has not improved in the last many years. It has been lingering between 70 per cent to 75 per cent. The education department has made several efforts to improve the numbers but all the struggle goes in vain. The board also introduced multiple choice questions this year for the very first time.

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education

The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.

