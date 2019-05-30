Uttarakhand Board UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: When and where to check

UBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The results will be available at the official websites- uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in from 11 am,” the secretary mentioned.

A total of 2.76 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations this year. Exams for class 10 were held from March 2, 2019 to March 25, 2019, and the exams for class 12 were held between March 1 and March 26 this year. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of the board – uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2019: How to check via websites

Step 1: Visit the official websites uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2019: How to check via SMS

To check result via SMS, students need to type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. For class 12 results, type UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage for class 10 examinations was 74.57 per cent, a slight increase from the pass percentages of 73.67 per cent and 73.47 per cent in 2017 and 2016 respectively. For class 12, the pass percentage has been stable throughout the years. In 2018, 78.97 per cent students cleared the exam, while 78.89 per cent and 78.41 per cent students cleared the exam in 2017 and 2016 respectively.