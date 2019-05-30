Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th result 2019: How to check online, via phone?

Uttarakhand (UK) Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the result of UK Board class 10, 12 or intermediate exam results today at 10:30 am. The results will be available at the official websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. The exams were conducted from March 1 to March 26, 2019 for 1.32 lakh students. Last year too the UK Board intermediate result was declared in the may last week – on May 26.

The same day, the UBSE will be releasing the result for the UK Board class 10 result as well in which 1.49 lakh students have appeared. Thus nearly 3 lakh students will be at the UBSE websites at 10 am tomorrow. Students can expect snag or slow website. To avoid the clash one can refer to alternative websites – examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Uttarakhand (UK) Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: How to check on phone

Another way to dodge the traffic would be to check the result on the mobile phone. The UK Board allows students to check the result even without the internet – through SMS service. To facilitate SMS result updates, one needs to follow these steps –

Type UK12<space>roll number and send it to 56263 for class 12 and type UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 for class 10 results.

Uttarakhand (UK) Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear

In case of any issue, the Uttarakhand Board can be reached at 05947-254275 and at secy-ubse-uk@nic.in.

Last year in UKBoard class 12 exams, the pass percentage was recorded at 78.97 per cent with boys scoring 75.03 per cent and girls are at 82.83 per cent. The topper was Divyanshi Raj with 98.4 per cent marks. The pass percentage has not changed much since several years in the Uttarakhand board intermediate result.