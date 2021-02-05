Uttarakhand to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 11 from February 8

Classes will be further divided into sub-sections and students will be made to sit maintaining social distancing. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre/ Representational)

Uttarakhand education department today asked the state officials to reopen the day-boarding as well as residential schools from February 8. However, district authorities are asked to allow reopening considering the local situation. The department of education has released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening. Under the SOPs, proper sanitisation, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing among other norms are to be followed.

Each school will have to go through proper sanitisation before being reopened and inviting any student or teacher back on campus. Schools have also been asked to make arrangements for handwash, sanitisers, thermal scanners, and first-aid kits among other healthcare Covid-19 related facilities. Any students showing symptoms would be asked to go back home and would not be allowed to enter the school, as per the norms.

Each school will have to elect a nodal officer who would ensure proper implementation of the Covid-related guidelines. In case any staff, student or any member of the community contracts the virus, the school will be closed and local authorities will be informed on an immediate basis, as per the guidelines.

Classes will be further divided into sub-sections and students will be made to sit maintaining social distancing. Multiple entry and exit gates will be put in place and staggered entry will be allowed inside the campus. In case of a single-entry, proper utilisation and sanitisation of the gateway will be ensured.

While the classes will be held in two sections to ensure social distancing, schools have also been asked to continue online classes. Physical classes will not be mandatory, those students who wish to attend them will have to bring a written consent from parents.