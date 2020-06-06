UBSE to conduct pending Class 10, 12 board exams from June 20

Exams to resume from June 20 (Representational image) Exams to resume from June 20 (Representational image)

The Board of School Education Uttarakhand (UBSE) will conduct the pending class 10 and 12 board exams from June 20 to 23. The exams were postponed due to the coronavirus and now will resume the process after getting a nod from the state education department. The detailed date sheet is yet to be released by the board.

To ensure that the result is declared on time, the state education department has asked to begin the evaluation process one week after the conduct of the exams. The evaluation process should be completed by July 15, as per the latest notice by the state education department.

While the result dates are not out yet, with evaluation being complete by July-15 the result can be expected by July-end or August first week. Once declared the students can check the results through the websites- uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. To get the latest and verified information regarding Uttarakhand board candidates can register with indianexpress.com by typing their credentials in the box given below and clicking in submit –

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear the same and obtain an aggregate score of 40 per cent. Last year, 74.57 per cent students cleared the class 10 examination, while, around 73 per cent cleared the class 12 examinations.

Over 1.4 lakh students from Uttarakhand were to appear for class 10 exams while over 1.35 students registered for class 12 board exams. Last year, a total of 2.7 lakh students appeared in both class 10 and 12, combined. As per the schedule released earlier, the exams were to be concluded by March 25, however, the delay has been caused by coronavirus pandemic. The pending exams are expected to be held amid strict social distancing norms, as in other boards, however, UBSE is yet to share the details.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.