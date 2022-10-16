scorecardresearch
Uttarakhand state NEET PG counselling begins; check steps to register

Uttarakhand state NEET PG counselling 2022: The candidates can register at the official website – hnbumu.ac.in. The candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 5000.

NEET PG, NEET PG 2022, hnbumu.ac.in, Uttarakhand NEET PG, Uttarakhand State NEET PG counselling registration begins, Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling begins, NEET PG Counselling, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, All India Quota, State QuotaUttarakhand State NEET PG Counselling 2022: The candidates will have to pay a security fee depending on which category they belong to. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/ Representative Image)

Uttarakhand state NEET PG counselling 2022: Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, Dehradun Saturday (October 15) began the registration for Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2022. Candidates can register at the official website – hnbumu.ac.in

The window online registration and security fee submission for the first round of counselling will close on October 17 at 4 pm. The first provisional and final state merit list will be displayed on October 18 after 5 pm.

Uttarakhand state NEET PG counselling 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– hnbumu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET PG Uttarakhand State Centralised Counselling- 2022’ on the homepage

Step 3: Register by choosing the programme, NEET PG roll number, date of birth, and mobile number

Step 4: Once registered, choose your desired college and upload the required documents and submit.

Step 5: Cross check and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form and payment receipt for future reference

The candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 5000 and admission fee of Rs 6000. Aspirants will have to pay a security fee which differs from category to category. The seat matrix is available on the website.

Candidates can fill and lock their choices from October 19 from 10 am till October 20 till 10 pm. The data processing will take place from October 21 and 25. The results will be on October 26 after 5 pm. The last date to join the allotted colleges is November 2.

